Mark Lawrence hosts a one-on-one interview with Dr. Jennifer Rager-Kay who is running for state house in the 85th district. The format–a predetermined number of questions over 45-minutes of airtime. The same questions and airtime will be provided to her opponent in the fall election. During open phones, we discuss prevailing wage, clarifying Dr. Rager-Kay’s observations about recreational marijuana and other related topics.

