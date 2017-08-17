On The Mark, Thursday, August 17, 2017, Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan interview Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. President and CEO Roger Haddon Jr. regarding a radio station’s obligation to the community with it comes to personnel and their private lives. We discuss the removal of statues, the Charlottesville violence and the ‘state of hate’ in the US today. (Click here to download or listen)
WKOK Staff |
August 17, 2017 |
