On The Mark, Thursday, August 10, 2017, Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan finish the conversation about suing the drug companies for the opioid crisis, a gym which won’t allow cops and military personnel to join (to make minorities more comfortable), taxing the uber-rich in Seattle, and Trump vs. McConnell in Washington DC (Click here to download or listen)
WKOK Staff |
August 10, 2017 |
