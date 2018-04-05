On The Mark, Thursday, April 5, 2018 Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan host open phones. We discuss Joe’s advocacy for local police and radar–while Mark assumes the worst: Police can’t handle it! We discuss US/China tariffs, a woman who is suing her employer after she was fired for flipping the bird at the President, and other topics. (Click here to download or listen)
WKOK Staff |
April 5, 2018 |
