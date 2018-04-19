On The Mark, Thursday, April 19, 2018 (Click here to download or listen)

Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan argue about the New York State governor’s executive order allowing convicted felons–who have served their jail time–to vote in the next election. Joe argued such rights should come with evidence of a life being well-lived, Mark argued for full reinstatement of voting rights without condition. Mark called the President a buffoon, and angered many listeners. We discussed a Lock Haven professor fired after it was discovered he had been convicted of a sex crime 30 years ago.

Click here to download