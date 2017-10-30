On The Mark, Monday, October 30, 2017 Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan host magisterial district judge Mike Toomey. Then we discuss a church in Virginia that removed the plaques honoring their former parishioners, George Washington and Robert E. Lee, both of whom were slave holders. (Click here to download or listen)
On The Mark, Monday, October 30, 2017 Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan host magisterial district judge Mike Toomey. Then we discuss a church in Virginia that removed the plaques honoring their former parishioners, George Washington and Robert E. Lee, both of whom were slave holders. (Click here to download or listen)
WKOK Staff |
October 30, 2017 |
About The Author