On The Mark, Monday, November 13, 2017 Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan host Susan Mathias, Executive Director, Transitions of PA, and Kristen Houser, MPA, Chief Public Affairs Officer, National Sexual Violence Resource Center, Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape, on the big discussion (and the revelations of sexual assault) underway now, and the terrible secrets held for so long by so many people. We’ll talk about a recent column by Kristen that calls for all of us to do something, then we wrap up the day’s discussion on this topic (Click here to download or listenP