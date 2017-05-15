On The Mark, Monday, May 15, 2017 Mark & Joe interview Beth Kremer, Sunbury mayorial candidate, and on open phones, discuss the Confederate flag, Robert E. Lee statue and a high school team name ‘The Rebels.’ (Click here to download or listen)
On The Mark, Monday, May 15, 2017 Mark & Joe interview Beth Kremer, Sunbury mayorial candidate, and on open phones, discuss the Confederate flag, Robert E. Lee statue and a high school team name ‘The Rebels.’ (Click here to download or listen)
WKOK Staff |
May 15, 2017 |
About The Author