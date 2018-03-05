On The Mark, Monday, March 5, 2018 Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan discuss an upcoming student walkout in Lewisburg. We hear from a parent Alf Siewers, who is not in favor of the walkout, and the Superintendent Steve Skalka, who explained why students will be permitted to participate in the walkout. (Click here to download or listen)
On The Mark, Monday, March 5, 2018 Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan discuss an upcoming student walkout in Lewisburg. We hear from a parent Alf Siewers, who is not in favor of the walkout, and the Superintendent Steve Skalka, who explained why students will be permitted to participate in the walkout. (Click here to download or listen)
WKOK Staff |
March 5, 2018 |
About The Author