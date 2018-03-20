On The Mark, Monday, March 19, 2018 Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan wrap up the two week conversation about school shootings, Parkland Florida, common sense changes in gun laws, and school safety. One listener suggests removing prayer from schools, and another says chemicals in immunizations are a factor. (Click here to download or listen)
WKOK Staff |
March 20, 2018 |
