On The Mark, Monday, March 12, 2018 Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan talk about President Trump’s remarks in Western Pennsylvania over the weekend, as well as the the President’s gun safety issues announced last night on 60 Minutes. We evaluate the President’s insults and leadership. (Click here to download or listen)
March 12, 2018 |
