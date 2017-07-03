On The Mark, Monday, July 3, 2017, Mark and Joe host Rep. Fred Keller on the bad spending plan passed by Harrisburg, and the need for a better revenue plan. We discuss extraction taxes, gambling and all things state legislature. (Click here to download or listen)
July 3, 2017 |
