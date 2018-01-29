On The Mark, Monday, January 29, 2017 Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan are back together arguing about education. They used the Pennlive top 50 (no local districts) and bottom 50 (2 local districts) lists to discuss education. (Click here to download or listen)
WKOK Staff |
January 29, 2018 |
