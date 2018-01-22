On The Mark, Monday, January 22, 2018 Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan discuss the Eagles win Sunday, then dig into the US Government Shutdown. We invited, and heard from US Congressman Tom Marino, who agreed the shuttown was a political stunt by Democrats. (Click here to download or listen)
On The Mark, Monday, January 22, 2018 Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan discuss the Eagles win Sunday, then dig into the US Government Shutdown. We invited, and heard from US Congressman Tom Marino, who agreed the shuttown was a political stunt by Democrats. (Click here to download or listen)
January 22, 2018 |
