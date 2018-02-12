On The Mark, Monday, January 12, 2018 Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan argue about the significance of North Korean President Kim Jung Un’s sister at the Winter Olympics, and if her presences and behavior, and the unified team, are signs of hope for a reunification of the two countries. Then Dr. Joel Wade, Professor of Psychology, Bucknell University, on issues associated with relationships, infidelity, domestic abuse, and a wide range of other romance/relationship topics. (Click here to download or listen)