On The Mark, Monday, February 26, 2018 Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan discuss the latest discussions about the Florida school shooting, including arming teachers, universal background checks, increasing the age to buy rifles, and many other changes. Congressional candidate Doug McLinko calls in to discuss the school shooting national discussion and Cong. Marino’s remarks from last Thursday. (Click here to download or listen)
WKOK Staff |
February 26, 2018 |
