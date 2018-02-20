Home
On The Mark, Monday, February 19, 2018 Joe McGranaghan and guest co-host Steve Kusheloff discuss the Florida school shooting, gun laws, mental health laws, school security, semi-automatic weapons and a wide range of related topics. Many emails and calls follow.

February 20, 2018

