On The Mark, Monday, February 19, 2018 Joe McGranaghan and guest co-host Steve Kusheloff discuss the Florida school shooting, gun laws, mental health laws, school security, semi-automatic weapons and a wide range of related topics. Many emails and calls follow.
WKOK Staff |
February 20, 2018 |
