On The Mark, Monday, December 4, 2017 Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan are back together and arguing about the Kate Steinle acquittal, and sanctuary cities. We also discuss the NFL kneeling controversy which continues even though the league promised $89 million in programs and funding to address player’s concerns. (Click here to download or listen)
December 4, 2017 |
