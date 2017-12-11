On The Mark, Monday, December 11, 2017 Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan spend most of the show talking about a bakery in Ohio suing Oberlin College, alleging the college has leveled false racism accusations against the bakery. The complicated case led to several callers and emailers on the show (Click here to download or listen)
