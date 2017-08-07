On The Mark, Monday, August 7, 2017 Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan discuss the significant crime problem in Chicago and Baltimore, particularly the high number of gun deaths, drug trafficking and police issues. We identify guns, drugs, poverty and a cycle of criminality as part of the problems, and solutions identified include more Ceasefire funding, more ‘no kill weekends, legalizing guns and drugs, and developing more political will to stop the problem. The residents of these high crime hotspots must want to change, says one listener. (Click here to download or listen)