Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan (c-hosts) are back together for more arguing–but find themselves precariously in agreement on the collusion Trump/Russia/campaign discussion. While neither likes the President’s behavior, illegality requires a higher threshold. Several emailers and callers assured them that the president did break the law, and an arrest was imminent.

We also discussed the Democratic party’s move to the left, to more socialistic policies.

