On The Mark, Monday, August 28, 2017Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan discuss the impact of Hurrican Harvey, and the President’s no win situation when it comes to the federal response. Then a vibrant argument about Pres. Trump’s pardon of Joe Arpaio (Click here to download or listen)
WKOK Staff |
August 28, 2017 |
