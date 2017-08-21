On The Mark, Monday, August 21, 2017 Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan discuss the eclipse (which Joe doesn’t care about), moving Confederate statues, Pres. Trump’s job performance and an accusation he has a racist past, and other topics. (Click here to download or listen)
August 21, 2017
