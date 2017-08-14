On The Mark, Monday, August 14, 2017 Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan talk about the Charlottesville Va. violence, and the Seattle Washington confrontations. The topic and issue of Confederate monuments, race and justified-violence were brought up. News headlines involved the peace rally in Lewisburg. (Click here to download)
WKOK Staff |
August 14, 2017 |
