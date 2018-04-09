On The Mark, Monday, april 9, 2018 Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan talk about a school where a teacher is suspended while students plan a pro-life walkout. We also discussed a case of ‘nipple shaming’ in Florida, and the bitter ads in the PA gubernatorial race. (Click here to download or listen)
On The Mark, Monday, april 9, 2018 Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan talk about a school where a teacher is suspended while students plan a pro-life walkout. We also discussed a case of ‘nipple shaming’ in Florida, and the bitter ads in the PA gubernatorial race. (Click here to download or listen)
WKOK Staff |
April 9, 2018 |
About The Author