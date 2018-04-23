On The Mark, Monday, April 23, 2018 (Click here to download or listen)

Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan host GOP gubernatorial candidate Laura Ellsworth talking about her reason for running for governor and her campaign’s main issues and ideas. She talked about her fellow GOP primary candidates and her ideas on the opioid crisis, pension crisis and other issues in Harrisburg. Then on open phones, we discussed the rapture, which is today, a legislator calling another legislator a ‘lying homosexual’ because he says it is true. We also discussed a pre-school that won’t let its students call each other ‘best friend’ because it is exclusionary.

