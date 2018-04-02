On The Mark, Monday, April 2, 2018 Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan discuss young people who are still pushing for changes in gun laws, and their upcoming events, then the people criticizing the students, and we look at some specific laws now pending, including a law barring people from the ‘no fly list’ from buying guns. then Dale calls in about Korean issues. (Click here to download or listen)
WKOK Staff |
April 2, 2018 |
