Home
On The Mark, Monday, 11/20/17 Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan host Dr. Matt Rousu of Susquehanna University on the GOP tax cut plan, and the new school of entrepreneurship at SU. Then we argue about a man who preemptively disclosed that he had slept with 50 women (Click here to download or listen)

On The Mark, Monday, 11/20/17 Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan host Dr. Matt Rousu of Susquehanna University on the GOP tax cut plan, and the new school of entrepreneurship at SU. Then we argue about a man who preemptively disclosed that he had slept with 50 women (Click here to download or listen)

WKOK Staff | November 20, 2017 |

Click here to download

About The Author

Written by WKOK Staff