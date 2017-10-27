On The Mark, Friday, October 27, 2017 Mark Lawrence and guest co-host Stan Zellers talk about Fox News disproportionate coverage of Harvey Weinstein, vs time spent covering Bill O’Reilly’s scandal, plus we discuss Hillary Clinton’s appearance at Geisinger. Guest Dave Jacobson was on the show, he is running for Union Township Supervisor. (Click here to download or listen).
On The Mark, Friday, October 27, 2017 Mark Lawrence and guest co-host Stan Zellers talk about Fox News disproportionate coverage of Harvey Weinstein, vs time spent covering Bill O’Reilly’s scandal, plus we discuss Hillary Clinton’s appearance at Geisinger. Guest Dave Jacobson was on the show, he is running for Union Township Supervisor. (Click here to download or listen).
WKOK Staff |
October 27, 2017 |
About The Author