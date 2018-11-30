On The Mark, Friday, November 30, 2018 (Click here to download or listen)

Mark Lawrence and Ben Reichley host Freddi Carlip of Lewisburg, and Mariasha Baumgarten, co-director, Chabad of Lewisburg, on the upcoming Menorah lighting in Hufnagle Park, this Sunday, 4:30pm. Chabad of Lewisburg is holding the community lighting, then a Grand Chanukah Part at the Greenspace Center. We talk about the growing community of Chabad, an increase anti-Semitism in the US and the ‘Tree of Life’ recovery.

During open phones we talked about the state legislature being encouraged to bail out the nuclear power industry which has fallen on hard times because of the natural gas industry. We talk about corporate welfare, the employee impact in the community and more.

