On The Mark, Friday, March 9, 2018 Mark Lawrence and Ben Reichley host the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Robert Garrett, and GSVCC Chairman John Uehling (Contrast Communications), on the latest US jobless numbers and the local unemployment rates. Then we hear from Jim Richmond, Partner, 1847 Financial, and Brian Elsasser, CPA, Partner, Wagner, Dreese, Elsasser and Assoc., on the new tax law, and what they are telling their clients about Wall Street today. Then on open phones, we discussed the local student walkouts and the Florida school shooting anniversary. (Click here to download or listen)