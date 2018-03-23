On The Mark, Friday, March 23, 2018 Mark Lawrence hosts Samantha Pearson and Alf Siewers for a lively discussion about redistricting, partisanship, and are we really listening to anyone’s viewpoints. We discuss congressional districts, Fourth of July parade vs. March for Our Lives parade, and the ‘nonpartisan’ League of Women Voters. (Click here to download or listen)
WKOK Staff |
March 23, 2018 |
