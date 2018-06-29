On The Mark, Friday, June 29, 2018 (Click here to download or listen)

Mark Lawrence and co-hosts Taylor Lightman and Ben Reichley interview noted attorney and legal expert Clifford Rieders of Williamsport, on the US Supreme Court retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy, and the future of the court. Then we talked to Bob Dick, a senior policy analyst with the Commonwealth Foundation, on Janus vs. AFSCME case. We stayed on the union/Supreme Court topic the rest of the show. Lots of emails and calls.

Click here to download