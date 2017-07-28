On The Mark, Friday, July 28, 2017 Mark Lawrence and Ben Reichley hear from State Senator John Gordner (R-27th, Berwick), on the state budget tax increase plan, and expediting environmental permitting. Then open phones, discussing transgender military policy and other topics (Click here to download or listen)
On The Mark, Friday, July 28, 2017 Mark Lawrence and Ben Reichley hear from State Senator John Gordner (R-27th, Berwick), on the state budget tax increase plan, and expediting environmental permitting. Then open phones, discussing transgender military policy and other topics (Click here to download or listen)
WKOK Staff |
July 28, 2017 |
About The Author