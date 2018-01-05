On The Mark, Friday, January 5, 2018 Mark Lawrence and Ben Reichley host, Robert Garrett, President/CEO Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce, John Uehling, President and CEO Contrast Communications, and Chair GSVCC, and Candace Coleman, Regional Outreach Director for Gov. Tom Wolf, and David Spigelmyer, President of the Marcellus Shale Coalition, on the latest jobless numbers, local economy, broadband infrastructure, the cold snap, and other business and economic news. Sami calls in to talk about his patent. (Click here to download or listen)