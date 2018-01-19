On The Mark, Friday, January 19, 2018, Mark Lawrence and Ben Reichley discuss Loyalsock Creek ‘River of the Year’ designation, and the many manmade issues facing the river. We’ll talk about threats to the creek, the endangered Eastern Hellbender, and other Loyalsock Creek specific topics. Guests: Carol Parenzan, Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper, on the Loyalsock Creek ‘River of the Year designation, Mel Zimmerman, Biologist, Lycoming College emeritus professor, Director, Lycoming College Clean Water Institute, Loyalsock Creek Watershed Association, on the science, threats, volunteers, and all the research taking place on the creek. Walt Nicholson, President, Susquehanna Chapter Trout Unlimited, talking about the issues facing the creek. (Click here to download or listen)