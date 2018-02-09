On The Mark, Friday, February 9, 2018 Mark Lawrence and guest co-host Ben Reichley host State Representative Fred Keller (R85th, Kreamer) talking about the governor’s budget, redistricting, ballot access, local radar, minimum wage, the Route 15 rail crossing and gun laws that would take guns out of the hands of domestic violence law offenders. (Click here to download or listen)
