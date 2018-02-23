On The Mark, Friday, February 23, 2018 Mark Lawrence with co-host Ben Reichley. We hosted a call from Sen. John Gordner (R-27th, Berwick) on the redistricting debacle, the State Supreme Court’s decisions, the US Supreme Court appeal, and the new federal lawsuit filed by Cong. Marino et. al. We also discuss gun safety, school safety and the Florida shooting. Then Joshua Mantz calls in, best selling author and retired US Army Soldier. He’ll be in Sunbury soon and we’ll cover his talk to the public. (Click here to download or listen).