On The Mark, Friday, February 2, 2018 Mark Lawrence hosts Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Robert Garrett, and Chairman John Uehling (Contrast Communications Inc.) regarding the new jobless numbers, local employment picture, and impediments to local hiring/employment. US Senator Pat Toomey (R-Sen. PA) joins us for 15-minutes, talking about the jobless numbers, GOP tax plan and federal deficit. Then during open phones, Matt Catrillo (WKOK Interim News Director), and Rob Senter (WKOK Sunrise/On The Mark Producer), both Eagles fans, talk about the upcoming Super Bowl. (Click here to download or listen)