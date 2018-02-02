On The Mark, Friday, February 2, 2018 Mark Lawrence hosts Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Robert Garrett, and Chairman John Uehling (Contrast Communications Inc.) regarding the new jobless numbers, local employment picture, and impediments to local hiring/employment. US Senator Pat Toomey (R-Sen. PA) joins us for 15-minutes, talking about the jobless numbers, GOP tax plan and federal deficit. Then during open phones, Matt Catrillo (WKOK Interim News Director), and Rob Senter (WKOK Sunrise/On The Mark Producer), both Eagles fans, talk about the upcoming Super Bowl. (Click here to download or listen)
On The Mark, Friday, February 2, 2018 Mark Lawrence hosts Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Robert Garrett, and Chairman John Uehling (Contrast Communications Inc.) regarding the new jobless numbers, local employment picture, and impediments to local hiring/employment. US Senator Pat Toomey (R-Sen. PA) joins us for 15-minutes, talking about the jobless numbers, GOP tax plan and federal deficit. Then during open phones, Matt Catrillo (WKOK Interim News Director), and Rob Senter (WKOK Sunrise/On The Mark Producer), both Eagles fans, talk about the upcoming Super Bowl. (Click here to download or listen)
February 2, 2018 |
