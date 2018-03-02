On The Mark, Friday, February 2, 2018 Mark Lawrence and Ben Reichley wrap up the discussion about common sense changes in gun laws which could make us safer. We discuss the President’s gun views, the NRA, and we hear from local Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America representative Shari Jacobson, as well as Stan Crone, a local businessman, FFL holder, and gunsmith. They have differing views on law changes that would help. Both agreed that better enforcing some existing laws would help. (Click here to download or listen)