On The Mark, Friday, December 8, 2017 Mark Lawrence and Ben Reichley host Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bob Garrett, and chamber chair, John Uehling of Contrast Communications, on the latest jobless numbers, the chamber attacking the issues of the business world, and Lawrence’s worthless traffic idea. (Click here to download or listen)
WKOK Staff |
December 8, 2017 |
