On The Mark, Friday, December 15, 2017 Mark Lawrence and Ben Reichley interview Bucknell professor Dr. Jimmy Chen on modern retailing, Black Friday, Christmas shopping, local downtowns, declining malls, new jobs in retailing, online retailing, supply chain management and much more. Then Joanne Troutman, Pres. and CEO, Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way talks about the lost incentive to itemize deduction in the GOP tax plan. Roger Haddon, President and CEO, Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation, and a board member of the GSVUW sits in and talks about the ‘boards’s eye view’ of the issue. (Click here to download or listen)