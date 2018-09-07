On The Mark, Friday, August 7, 2018 (Click here to download or listen)

Mark Lawrence and Ben Reichley host Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce Day, discussing the latest jobless numbers, and a proposal to force companies to pay overtime for salaried workers. We hosted Bob Garrett, President and CEO GSVCC, and John Uehling, Chairman GSVCC and owner Contrast Communications. We interviewed Kathy Speaker-MacNett, an attorney highly informed on the salaried/overtime issue.

During open phones, we discuss joblessness, and we interviewed Joe Kantz, Snyder County Commissioners Chairman on their upcoming ‘Active Shooting in Houses of Worship’ training. \

