On The Mark, Friday, August 4, 2017 Mark Lawrence and guest co-host Stan Zellers host Robert Garrett, president and CEO Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce, Stacie Snyder, PA CareerLink site administrator, and Kelly Johnson, Link Outreach Coordinator, on the latest jobless numbers nationally and locally, the new ‘The Link’ CareerLink mobile lab/van, and about the work of CareerLink. Then we discuss the immigration issue and we have an update on the overheated Texas prisons. (Click here to download or listen)