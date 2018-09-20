On The Mark, Friday, August 20, 2018 (Click here to download or listen)

Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan argue adamantly about the accusations, the veracity and implications of the Professor Blasey-Ford accusations on US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Then we hear from Shari Jacobson of the local ‘Moms Demand Action for Gunsense in America’ group and their push for the passage of HB2060, which would remove guns from PFA holders. Rep. Marguerite Quinn called in and participated in this conversation.

