On The Mark, Friday, August 11, 2017 Mark Lawrence and Ben Reichley discuss the opioid crisis with Joanne Troutman, president and CEO Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, in light of Pres. Trump’s recognition of the problem as a crisis. Later we discuss the sexual violence guidelines from the NCAA, and we ask, ‘What’s wrong with our society?’ (Click here to download or listen)
WKOK Staff |
August 11, 2017 |
