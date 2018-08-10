On The Mark, Friday, August 10, 2018 (Click here to download or listen)

Mark Lawrence hosts guests Jordi Comas (Lewisburg Borough council member, local Democratic and Progressive activist and author of Lewisburg’s proposed Non-Discrimination Ordinance), and Matt Ostrowsky (Lewisburg/East Buffalo Township State Farm agent, outspoken Conservative leader) on Lewisburg’s NDO, now called Lewisburg’s Human Relations Commission. We talked about the cancelled meeting, the many changes in the ordinance and how people can read the proposed law (wait until it is unveiled to the public).

Denny Wolff, US Congressional candidate, Democrat, 9th District, was invited to call in and talk about his tariff’s remarks this week. Many farmers are hurt by President Trump’s tariffs, he said.

