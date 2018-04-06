On The Mark, Friday, April 6, 2018 Mark Lawrence and guest co-host Fred Keller (appearing primarily as a private citizen, not as a state rep), and the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bob Garrett, Chairman John Uehling (Contrast Communications) and Micah Miner, General Manager, National Beef Hummels Wharf, on the latest jobless numbers, participation rate, and innovative workforce recruiting. Then Fred and Mark discussed some gun laws, the state budget and other topics. Fred said he supports expanded background checks.(Click here to download and listen)