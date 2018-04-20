On The Mark, Friday, April 20, 2018 (Click here to download or listen)

Mark Lawrence hosted the show, Ben Reichley was our good conservative co-host, and Taylor Lightman brought the progressive view to the program. Initially, we hosted the Reverend Ann Keeler Evans, minister of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Susquehanna Valley, and we discussed the student led rally in Sunbury tomorrow. The rally is combing Selinsgrove, Shikellamy, Selinsgrove and Milton students seeking common sense changes in gun laws which would make us safer. We discuss this topic most of the program with several emailers, texts and calls participating in in the show.

