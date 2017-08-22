Old Trail Road closing soon

HUMMELS WHARF — A busy local shortcut will be closed in two weeks. Bridge construction along the Old Trail in Hummels Wharf, starts Sept. 4. It’s expected to be completed in mid-November. A detour will be in place along Route 11, Park Road, and Roosevelt Avenue.

Replacement of this bridge will allow PennDOT to remove the span from the list of Snyder County’s structurally deficient bridges. Utility crews however, have been working on this all summer. This schedule may change in the event of inclement weather. The Old Trail parallels Routes 11 & 15 and is often used as a short cut to avoid the highway’s traffic signals and congestion.